Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 202 - 23 September 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 13,256 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 131 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health.

3,422 patients are classified with serious illness with 747 currently receiving ventilatory support.

 478 of these new cases are in prison facilities and 15 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

 41,589 active cases are admitted in conventional hospitals and 86,778 are in field hospitals/hospitels/home isolation.

• In the last week 13,353 community cases on average were reported per day, a 7% decrease from the average of 13,284 per day in the previous week. This continues the downward trend in community cases, though the rate of decreases each week continues to slow down (decreases week on week 15%, 9%, 8%, 7%).

• 133 deaths per day were reported on average in the last week, a 24% decrease from an average of 175 deaths per day in the week before.

This continues the downward trend in deaths over the last three-weeks, with the rate of decline in deaths increasing week on week (14%, 21%, 24%)

 However while community cases, severe cases, ventilated cases and deaths all are decreasing, they all remain very high and much higher than in the previous COVID-19 waves in Thailand—see chart below.

• The last seven days has seen a small (2.3%) decrease though continuing reduction in the number of active cases, averaging 130,330 cases per day compared to 133,411 in the previous week.

• The 10 provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Yala, Rayong, Nakhon Si Thamarat, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon, Ratchaburi.