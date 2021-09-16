Thailand

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 201 - 16 September 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 13,897 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 188 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 3,911 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 788 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

  • 394 of these new cases are in prison facilities and 9 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

  • 11,797 cases were detected through the routine surveillance system (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 1,697 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

  • 42,709 active cases are admitted in conventional hospitals and 86,019 are in field hospitals/hospitels/home isolation.

• In the last week 13,584 cases on average were reported per day, a 6% decrease from the average of 14,411 per day in the previous week. This continues a downward trend for the last four-weeks, though it has been slowing down (decreases week on week of 12%, 15%, 9%, 6%).

• 175 deaths per day were reported on average in the last week, a 21% decrease from an average of 221 deaths per day in the week. before

  • Severe cases, ventilated cases and deaths are all decreasing, although numbers remain high.

• The 10 provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (2,886), Samut Prakan (1,455), Chonburi (973), Songkhla (470), Rayong (445), Ratchaburi (389), Yala (376), Prachinburi (360), Samut Sakhon (338) and Nonthaburi (295).

