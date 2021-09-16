Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 201 - 16 September 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 13,897 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 188 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 3,911 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 788 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

394 of these new cases are in prison facilities and 9 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

11,797 cases were detected through the routine surveillance system (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 1,697 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

42,709 active cases are admitted in conventional hospitals and 86,019 are in field hospitals/hospitels/home isolation.

• In the last week 13,584 cases on average were reported per day, a 6% decrease from the average of 14,411 per day in the previous week. This continues a downward trend for the last four-weeks, though it has been slowing down (decreases week on week of 12%, 15%, 9%, 6%).

• 175 deaths per day were reported on average in the last week, a 21% decrease from an average of 221 deaths per day in the week. before

Severe cases, ventilated cases and deaths are all decreasing, although numbers remain high.

• The 10 provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (2,886), Samut Prakan (1,455), Chonburi (973), Songkhla (470), Rayong (445), Ratchaburi (389), Yala (376), Prachinburi (360), Samut Sakhon (338) and Nonthaburi (295).