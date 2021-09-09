Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 200 - 9 September 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 16,031 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 220 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 4,363 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 940 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

 631 of these new cases are in prison facilities and 9 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

 Cases due to transmission in the community include 12,436 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 2,955 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

 143,038 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 42,018 in conventional hospitals and 101,020 in field hospitals/hospitels/ home isolation.

• In the last week 14,411 community transmission cases on average were reported per day, a 9% decrease from the average of 15, 915 per day in the previous week. This continues a downward trend for the last three-weeks.

 The proportion of cases reported in Bangkok relative to the rest of the country has been increasing, averaging 26% per day, with a high of 30%. This continues a steady increase over the last few weeks (19% 20%, 21%, 22%, 24%, 26.1%); chart below left.

• 221 new deaths were reported on average per day in the last week, a 14% increase from the average of 256 deaths per day in the previous week. This is the first time since the middle of June that the average number of deaths per day has been decreasing.

 Severe cases, ventilated cases and deaths are all decreasing though remain high; chart below right. Given the re-opening of restaurantsand shops last Wednesday it is too early to tell if this trend will continue

• The last seven days has seen a continuation in the reduction in the number of active cases, averaging 149, 544 cases per day compared to 174,767 in the previous week (a 14% reduction).

• The 10 provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (3,736), Chonburi (1,594), Samut Prakan (1,197), Samut Sakhon (643), Rayong (549), Ratchaburi (466), Narathiwat (455), Nonthaburi (433), Songkhla (374) and Saraburi (362).