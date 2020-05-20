Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 20 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 20th of May 2020, one new case of laboratoryconfirmed COVID-19 was announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) bringing the total number of cases to 3,034.

• Of these, more than 95% (2,888) have recovered, about 1.8% (56) have died and about 3% (90) are receiving treatment.

• The new case is in a person who had worked as a chef in a Thai restaurant in Bahrain, who returned to Thailand on 15th May and was held in state quarantine.

• To date, 166 confirmed cases have been found in people who were held in venues arranged for state quarantine, the majority of which were reported in Songkhla.

• Approximately 400 Thai nationals are expected return to Thailand from Brazil and Russia and will be held in state quarantine.

• No new deaths were reported today.