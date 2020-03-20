Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 20 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 20th of March 2020, 50 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 322.

• The new cases announced today include 5 cases related to drinking venue clusters (62 total cases to date) and 18 cases related to boxing stadium clusters (72 total cases to date). These cases include waiters/waitresses, managerial staff, spectators and relatives.

• Twelve new cases are close contacts of other previously reported cases, six cases are related to attendance at a religious event in Malaysia, 6 cases are related to travel or contact with travelers, while 3 cases are still under investigation.

• Of the 322 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 43 have recovered, 278 are receiving treatment in healthcare settings and one has died.

• There is now a cumulative total of 8,729 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in Thailand since the COVID19 outbreak began, including 4,004 people being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.

• To date, approximately 80% of confirmed cases have been in Bangkok. The MoPH is working with the Bangkok Governor’s office to identify designated COVID-19 wards in specific hospitals.