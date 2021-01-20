Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 20 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 59 new cases (0.5% from yesterday) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 12,653. One new death was reported today, bringing total deaths to 71

• Of the confirmed cases, 76% (9,621) have recovered, 0.6% (71) have died, and 23% (2,961) are still receiving treatment or in isolation.

• The 59 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:

 8 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 28 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including: Bangkok (10), Samut Sakhon (7), Ratchaburi (1), Samut Prakan (3), Nakhon Phanom (1), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (1), Rayong (3), Tak (1), Pathum Thani (1).

 The remaining 23 cases reported today are migrant workers (3) and in the Thai population (20) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in: Bangkok (3), Samut Sakhon (20). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 4,130 cases.

 The new case reported in Nakhon Phanom today was in a person who travelled from Bangkok to visit a family • Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 62 provinces. One additional province – Nakhon Phanom – reported new cases today. More than half (37) of these provinces have not reported new cases in the last 7 days

 Provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are: Samut Sakhon (4,683), Chonburi (647), Bangkok (619), Rayong (571), Samut Prakan (319), Chanthaburi (216), Nonthaburi (156), Ang Thong (105), Nakhon Pathom (77), and Pathum Thani (75).

• The chart below shows the daily reporting of new confirmed cases in Thailand. The current (second) wave of COVID-19 started from the 15th December (source CCSA) with the peak so far occurring on the 4th January with 745 reported new cases