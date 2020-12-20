Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 20 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

On the 20th of December 2020, 576 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 4,907.

Of these cases, 82.4% (4,041) have recovered, 1.2% (60) have died and 16.4% (806) are still receiving treatment.

No new deaths were reported

The 576 new cases reported today represent the largest number of COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand to date, and include 41 imported cases and 535 locally transmitted cases. The case numbers for the two previous days are; for 18th December: total confirmed cases 4,297 (including 16 new cases) and for 19th December: total confirmed cases 4,331 (including 34 new cases)

This significant increase in locally transmitted cases is due to extensive contact tracing and active case finding in relation to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, which is still being actively investigated. The origin of the outbreak is currently not clear. Cases linked to this outbreak have also been detected in Bangkok and the situation is expected to evolve further.