Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 20 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 20th of April 2020, 27 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,792.

• Of these, more than 71% (1,999) have recovered, about 1.7% (47) have died, and almost 27% (746) are receiving treatment.

• Only one case was identified in a person returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• A total of 16 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Two cases attended crowded places and 8 cases are still under investigation.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. 35 of these 68 provinces have not reported any new cases during the past 14 days. Bangkok has the highest number of cases (1,440), followed by Phuket (192) and Nonthaburi (151).