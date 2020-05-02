Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 2 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 2nd May 2020, 6 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 2,966. No deaths were reported today

• Of all reported cases, more than 92% (2,732) have recovered, about 1.8% (54) have died, and 6% (180) are receiving treatment

• Two cases were identified in people entering Thailand (from India and Japan); both are held in State Quarantine

• Two cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases (in Bangkok and Phuket) and two cases were detected through active case finding in Phuket

• No new cases were identified in healthcare workers

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. 29 of these 68 provinces have not reported any new cases during the past 28 days

• From 18th April to 1st May, 6,229 people entered Thailand through land borders and were held in local quarantine

• The daily report for 2nd May showed that 625 people violated the curfew the law (550 were outside home during the curfew and 75 had social gatherings).