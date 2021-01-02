Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 2 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 2nd of January 2021, 216 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,379.

• Of these, 58.2% (4,299) have recovered, 0.9% (64) have died, and 40.9% (3,016) are still receiving treatment. One new death was reported today: a 64 year old woman

• The 216 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 2 individuals diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

• The 216 new cases reported today also include 182 cases classified as ‘local transmission’, as follows:

3 cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster including Bangkok (1), Chai Nat (1), Ratchaburi (1).

1 case reported in Bangkok is linked to the Rayong cluster.

1 case reported in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is linked to the Pattaya cluster.

23 cases are linked to occupational risk and visiting crowded places, including Bangkok (16), Pathumthani (2), Nakhon Pathom (2), Suphan Buri (1), Ang Thong (2).

154 cases are under investigation and verification including in Nonthaburi (25), Samut Sakhon (37), Rayong (27), Chonburi (32), Chanthaburi (10) and Samut Prakarn (23).

• The remaining 32 cases reported today are in migrant workers who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding, including in Pathum Thani (1), Tak (1), Samut Sakhon (30). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 1,440 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 53 provinces. No additional province reported new cases today.

• It is very important that members of the public continue to follow all preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).