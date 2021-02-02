Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 2 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 836 new cases (up 4.3% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 20,454.

• Of these, 65% (13,217) have recovered, 0.4% (78) have died, and 35% (7,158) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

Two new deaths were reported today.

The 836 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 17 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 109 cases detected through the routine COVID-19 surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Songkhram (2), Nonthaburi (1), Bangkok (7) and Samut Sakhon (99). Of these, 81 are migrant workers and 28 are Thai nationals.

 710 cases including migrant workers (648) and Thai nationals (62) identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through active case finding, in Samut Sakhon (688) and Bangkok (22). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 10,788 cases.

• COVID-19 cases acquired in Thailand in the new wave have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (11,969), Bangkok (795),

Chonburi (649), Rayong (580), Samut Prakan (360), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (166), Ang Thong (113), Pathum Thani (87), and Nakhon Pathom (78).