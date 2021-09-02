Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 199 - 2 September 2021
SPOTLIGHT
• Today, 14,956 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 262 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 4,841 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 1,030 are currently receiving ventilatory support.
356 of these new cases are in prison facilities and 17 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country
Cases due to transmission in the community include 12,361 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 2,222 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)
163,680 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 23,313 in conventional hospitals and 140,367 in field hospitals/hospitels/ home isolation.
• In the last week 15, 915 community transmission cases on average were reported per day, a 15% decrease from an average of 18,616 per day in the previous week. The last week has continued to follow the decrease in cases that was first reported last week.
The proportion of cases reported n Bangkok relative to the rest of the country has been increasing, averaging 24.2% per day, with a high of 28% and this continues a steady increase over the last five weeks (19% 20%, 21%, 22%, 24%); chart below left.
• 256 new deaths were reported on average per day in the last week, a 4% increase from the average of 247 deaths per day in the previous week. However, the rate of increase over the last 5 weeks has been decreasing: 31%, 27%, 17%, 28%, 5%, 4%.
The increase in deaths is in contrast with a decrease in new and active cases. It is expected that the number of deaths will decrease soon
• The last seven days has seen a continuation in the reduction in the number of active cases, averaging 174,767 cases per day compared to 195,948 in the previous week (a 11% reduction).
• The 10 provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (3,322), Samut Prakan (1,220), Chonburi (881), Samut Sakhon (733), Ayutthaya (494), Narathiwat (428), Ratchaburi (349), Nakhon Pathom (341), Rayong (340), and Saraburi (310).