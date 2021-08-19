Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 197 - 19 August 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 20,902 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 301 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 5,439 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 1,168 are currently receiving ventilatory support. 148 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 24 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

Cases due to transmission in the community include 16,885 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 3,845 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

205,946 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 48,895 in conventional hospitals and 157,051 in field hospitals / home isolation.

In the last week 21,112 community transmission cases on average were reported per day, a 3% increase from the average of 20,481 per day in the previous week. The rate of increase has been slowing for four weeks: 34%, 24%, 11%, 3%, per week respectively. Community cases in Thailand have been at similar levels of 21,000 per day, although they peaked at the highest reported daily count in Thailand - at 23,021 - last Friday (chart below left). In the last week community cases in Bangkok have fluctuated from 4,100 to 5,100 with the proportion of cases in Bangkok remaining similar to last week ;at 21.5% of all cases.

Over the past week 235 new deaths were reported on average per day, a 28% increase from an average of 183 deaths per day reported in the previous week. This average increase reversed the slowing rate of increase in deaths over the last few weeks (31%, 27%, 17%, 28%). However, some of the apparent increase in deaths may be attributed to a ’catch-up’ in reporting that was reported by the MoPH that increased the daily count on 18th August when these deaths were included in the daily report.

The last seven days has seen a continuation of the slight decrease in the number of active cases ,averaging 209,709 per day compared to 212,267 in the previous week; (chart below right).