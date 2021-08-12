Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 196 - 12 August 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 22,782 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 147 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 5,495 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 1,103 are currently receiving ventilatory support. 375 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 8 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

Cases due to transmission in the community include 19,973 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 2,426 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

209,028 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 60,127 in conventional hospitals and 148,901 in field hospitals / home isolation.

In the last week 20,481 community transmission cases on average were reported per day, a 11% increase from the average of 18,425 per day in the previous week (last week 34%, 24%, 11%). Community cases in Thailand have continued to increase daily, and continue to at more than three times the daily count of one month ago. In the last week Bangkok daily cases have been increasing to yesterday’s total of 4,856 cases, with the proportion of cases in Bangkok increasing to nearly 22% (21.7%) of all cases.

Over the past week 183 new deaths were reported on average per day, a 17% increase from an average of 157 deaths per day reported in the previous week. While the daily count of deaths has steadily increased the rate of increase in deaths has been slowing down (31%, 27%, 17%).

The last seven days has seen a gradual reduction in active cases because on average more people are recovering and being sent home. With the number of people receiving care reducing from 213,910 seven days ago to 209,028 yesterday.