Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 195 - 5 August 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 20,920 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 160 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 4,993 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 1,058 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

262 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 8 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

Cases due to transmission in the community include 17,312 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 3,338 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)  213,910 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 87,150 in conventional hospitals and 126,760 in field hospitals/home isolation.

In the last week 18,425 community transmission cases on average were reported per day, a 24% increase from the average of 14,808 per day in the previous week (last week 34%).  Community cases in Thailand have continued to increase daily, and continue to at more than three times the daily count of one month ago (chart below left). In the last week Bangkok daily cases have fluctuated from 3,500 to more than 4,000 cases, with the proportion of cases in Bangkok increasing from 16% on the 1st August to 20% on the 5th.

Over the past week, 157 new deaths were reported on average per day, a 27% increase from an average of 124 deaths per day reported in the previous week. While the daily count of deaths has steadily increased the rate of increase in deaths has been slowing down (42%, 25%, 47%, 17%, 31%, 27%)

The last seven days also saw a daily increase in active cases, climbing from 185,976 seven days ago to 213,910 yesterday; (chart below right).