Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 194 - 29 July 2021

Today, 17,669 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 165 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 4,511 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 1,001 are currently receiving ventilatory support. 261 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 17 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

Cases due to transmission in the community include 14,782 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 2,609 cases who were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

185,976 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 69,152 in conventional hospitals and 116,824 in field hospitals / home isolation.

In the last week 14,808 community transmission cases on average were reported per day, a 34% increase from the average of 11,062 per day in the previous week (last week 23%). After four weeks of a decreasing rate of increase, this last week has seen an average increase of 34% (45%, 35%, 48%, 23%, 34%). Some of the increase may be explained by the use of rapid test kits. Community cases in Thailand have continued to increase daily, and are more than three times the daily count of one month ago (chart below left). In Bangkok cases have climbed to nearly 4,000 cases for each of the last two days, with the proportion of cases in Bangkok increasing from under 20% to around 25% of all cases.

Over the past week, 124 new deaths were reported on average per day, a 31% increase from an average of 95 deaths per day reported in the previous week. The rate of increase in deaths has doubled from 17% in the previous week to 31% (42%, 25%, 47%, 17%, 31%)

The last seven days also saw a daily increase in active cases, climbing from 143,744 seven days ago to 185,976 yesterday; (chart below right).