Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 192 - 15 July 2021

• Today, 9,186 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 98 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 3,276 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 839 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

 79 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 22 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

 Cases due to transmission in the community include 7,481 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 1,604 cases were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

 103,056 cases are being monitored / receiving treatment (active cases).

• In the last week 8,980 community transmission cases on average were reported per day; a 48% increase from the average of 6,078 per day in the previous week.

 Community cases in Thailand increased with repeated highest daily counts but have remained stable for the last few days (chart lower left below). In Bangkok cases have lowered slightly from the previous week but remain above daily counts seen earlier in the 3rd wave

• Over the past week, 81 new deaths were reported on average per day: a 47% increase from an average number of 55 deaths per day reported in the previous week

• The last seven days also saw a daily increase in active cases - continuing a trend that started on 19th June (chart lower right below).

• The 10 provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (2,224), Samut Prakan (846),

Samut Sakon (640), Chonburi (523), Nonthaburi (355), Nakhon Pathom (291), Pattani (269), Pathum Thani (233), Chachoengsao (188) and Songkhla (181).