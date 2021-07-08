Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 191 - 8 July 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 7,058 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 75 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 2,564 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 698 are currently receiving ventilatory support. 68 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 9 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

Cases due to transmission in the community include 5,249 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 1,732 cases were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)

69,619 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 35,640 in conventional hospitals and 33,979 in field hospitals.

In the last week 6,078 community transmission cases on average were reported per day; a 35% increase from the average of 4,509 per day in the previous week. Community cases in Thailand have continued to increase on a daily basis over the last week, and are more than double the daily count of one month ago (chart lower left below). In Bangkok cases had remained stable but have increased to more than 2,000 in the last day

Over the past week, 55 new deaths were reported on average per day: a 25% increase from an average number of 44 deaths per day reported in the previous week

The last seven days also saw a daily increase in active cases; the total of 69,619 reported today is the highest number reported in Thailand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, (chart lower right below). Daily active case numbers have been increasing each day since the 19th June