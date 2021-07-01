Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 190 - 1 July 2021
Attachments
SPOTLIGHT
- Today, 5,533 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 57 new deaths were announced by the Thailand Ministry of Public Health. 1,971 patients are classified with serious illness, of which 566 are currently receiving ventilatory support.
- 44 cases of these new cases are in prison facilities and 12 were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country
- Cases due to transmission in the community include 3,788 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 1,689 cases were identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities)
- 52,052 cases are receiving treatment (active cases), including 24,454 in conventional hospitals and 27,598 in field hospitals.
- In the last week 4,509 community transmission cases on average were reported per day; a 45% increase from the average of 3,106 per day in the previous week.
- Community cases in Thailand and Bangkok have continued to increase on a daily basis over the last week, and are more than double the daily count of one month ago (chart lower left below).
- Over the past week, 44 new deaths were reported on average per day: a 41% increase from an average number of 31 deaths per day reported in the previous week
- The last seven days also saw a daily increase in active cases; the total of 52,052 reported today is the highest number reported in Thailand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, (chart lower right below).
- The 10 Provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (1,960), Samut Prakan (435), Pathum Thani (321), Samut Sakon (298), Songkhla (272), Chonburi (261), Nakhon Pathom (231), Nonthaburi (224), Pattani (180), and Yala (136).