Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 19 March 2021

• 100 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 27,594. One new death was reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 95.9% (26,450) have recovered, 0.3% (90) have died, and 3.8% (1,054) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (846 are in conventional hospitals and 208 in field hospitals).

• The 100 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

4 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

55 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (13 Thais, 16 Myanmar nationals), Samut Prakan (4 Thais),

Bangkok (8 Thais), Pathum Thani (1 Thai, 1 Lao national), Suphan Buri (1 Thai), Phetchaburi (8 Thais),

Mukdahan (1 Thai) and Narathiwat (2 Myanmar nationals).

41 cases identified through active case finding in Phetchaburi (2 Thais), Bangkok (10 Thais, 4 Myanmar nationals),

Nakhon Pathom (1 Thai), Nonthaburi (1 Myanmar national), Pathum Thani (3 Thais), Ayutthaya (2 Thais) and Samut Sakhon (4 Thais, 14 Myanmar nationals). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 15,365 cases.

• Of 96 cases acquired in Thailand, 47 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 22 in Bangkok and 27 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 19 March 2021), 23,357 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 6,805 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 15,365 through active case finding, and 1,187 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 22,273 have recovered, 1,054 are receiving treatment, and 30 have died.

• During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 65 provinces in Thailand. During the past week (14-19 March 2021), new cases were reported in 15 provinces.