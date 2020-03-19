Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 19 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 19th of March 2020, 60 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID- 19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 272.

• The new cases announced today include 12 cases related to drinking venue clusters (57 total cases to date) and 14 cases related to boxing stadium clusters (52 total cases to date). These cases include waiters/waitresses, managerial staff, spectators and relatives.

• Twelve new cases are close contacts of other previously reported cases, five cases are related to attendance at a religious event in Malaysia, 13 cases are related to travel or contact with travelers, while four cases are still under investigation.

• Of the 272 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 42 have recovered, 229 are receiving treatment in healthcare settings and one has died.

• There is now a cumulative total of 8,157 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in Thailand since the COVID- 19 outbreak began, including 3,572 people being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.

• Thailand has announced it will join the WHO Solidarity trial, a multi-country clinical study for potential treatments for Covid-19, part of a rapid global search for drugs to treat COVID-19.