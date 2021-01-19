Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 19 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 19th of January 2021, 171 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 12,594.

• Of these, 74.3% (9,356) have recovered, 0.6% (70) have died, and 25.2% (3,168) are still receiving treatment or in isolation. No new death was reported today.

• The 171 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include o 13 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities. o 33 cases classified as ‘local transmission’ linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (18), Bangkok (9), Ratchaburi (1), Samut Prakan (1), Rayong (3), Nonthaburi (1). o The remaining 125 cases reported today are migrant workers (108) and in the Thai population (17) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (120), Bangkok (4), Nonthaburi (1). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 4,107 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 61 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (4,656), Chonburi (647), Bangkok (606), Rayong (568), Samut Prakan (316), Chanthaburi (216), Nonthaburi (156), Ang Thong (105), Nakhon Pathom (77), and Pathum Thani (74).

• Of the 61 provinces with active cases, 10 provinces reported more than 50 cumulative cases, 12 provinces reported between 11 and 50 cumulative cases, and 39 provinces reported between 1 and 10 cumulative cases.

• Thirty-two (32) provinces are current treating 1-10 patients, 10 provinces are currently treating 11-100 patients and 4 provinces are currently treating more than 100 patients.

• Thirty (30) provinces reported no new cases in the past 7 days and 31 provinces reported no new cases in the past 14 days.