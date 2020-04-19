Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 19 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 19th of April 2020, 32 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,765.

• Of these, more than 65% (1,928) have recovered, about 1.7% (47) have died, and almost 33% (790) are receiving treatment.

• No cases were identified in people returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• A total of 18 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases. Five cases either attended crowded places or had occupational exposure to large numbers of people.

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. Thirty-three provinces have not reported any new cases during the past 14 days.