Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 189 - 24 June 2021 [EN/TH]

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 4,108 new cases (3,865 community transmission) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 31 new deaths were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 1,564 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 445 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

 229 cases are in prison facilities and 14 cases were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

 2,835 cases were detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 1,030 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities), see the chart below lower left.

 39,517 cases are receiving treatment or are in isolation, 13,320 in conventional hospitals and 26,197 in field hospitals.

• In the last week 3106 community transmission cases on average have been reported per day since the last Situation Update, a 31% increase from the average of 2,357 per day in the previous week. Community cases in Thailand and Bangkok have increased over the last week, see the chart lower left below, with an average rate of positive results from testing of increasing to 5.8 (from 4.7%) nationally and 8.7% (from 6.3%) in Bangkok, see table below.

• 31 new deaths have been reported on average each day of the past week: a 24% increase from 25 deaths reported in the previous week

• The last five days have also seen an increase in active cases—see the chart lower right below.

• The 10 Provinces reporting the most laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (1,359), Samut Prakan (297), Samut Sakon (259), Chonburi (254), Songkhla (216), Nonthaburi (170), Pathum Thani (157), Yala (119), Rayong (92), and Nakhon Pathom (91).