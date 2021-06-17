Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 188 - 17 June 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 3,129 new cases (2,649 community transmission) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 30 new deaths were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 1,313 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 376 are currently receiving ventilatory support. 457 cases are in prison facilities and 23 cases were detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country

1,991 cases were detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure) and 658 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities), see the chart below lower left.

33,853 cases are receiving treatment or are in isolation, 8,590 in conventional hospitals and 25,263 in field hospitals.

In the last week 2,357 community transmission cases on average have been reported each day since the last Sitrep, a slight (2%) increase from the average of 2,296 per day in the previous week. The trend of new community cases in Thailand and Bangkok has remained stable over the last week, see the chart lower left below, with an average rate of positive results from testing of 4.7% nationally and 6.3% in Bangkok, see table below.

25 new deaths have been reported on average each day of the last week since the last Sitrep, a 24% decrease from 33 deaths reported in the previous week.