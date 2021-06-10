Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 187 - 10 June 2021
SPOTLIGHT
- Today, 2,310 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 43 new deaths were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 1,295 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 359 are currently receiving ventilatory support.
- 102 cases in prison facilities.
- 1,467 cases were detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure).
- 703 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).
- 38 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country, including 37 from Cambodia
- 46,876 cases are receiving treatment or are in isolation, 18,327 in conventional hospitals and 28,549 in field hospitals.
- 2,296 cases on average have been reported each day of the last week since the last Sitrep, with an average of 33 deaths each day
- Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 74% (139,287) have recovered, 0.7% (1,375) have died.
- The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (788), Pathum Thani (308), Samut Prakarn (209), Nonthaburi (132), Prachuab Khiri Khan (94), Samut Sakhon (89), Chonburi (81), Pranakorn Si Ayutthaya (43), Ratchaburi (43), Yala (42)