Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 185 - 31 May 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 5,485 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 19 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,233 patients are considered to have serious illness, 390 of which are currently receiving ventilatory support.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 67.8% (108,345) have recovered, 0.7% (1,031) have died, and 31.5% (50,416) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (20,837 are in conventional hospitals and 29,579 in field hospitals).

• The 5,485 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:

 1,953 cases in prison facilities.

 1,205 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure).

 2,270 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

 57 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

• The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (1,356), Phetchaburi (555), Samut Prakan (358), Saraburi (327), Pathum Thani (211), Nonthaburi (90), Trang (76), Chonburi (62), Chachoengsao (62), and Samut Sakhon (31).

• 29 provinces reported no cases today.