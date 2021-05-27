Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 184 - 27 May 2021
SPOTLIGHT
- Today, 3,323 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 47 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,201 patients are considered to have serious illness, 399 of which are currently receiving ventilatory support.
- Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 66.4% (93,828) have recovered, 0.7% (920) have died, and 32.9% (46,469) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (18,335 are in conventional hospitals and 28,134 in field hospitals).
- The 3,323 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:
- 1,219 cases in prison facilities.
- 1,132 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure).
- 951 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).
- 21 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.
- The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (894), Samut Prakan (280), Phetchaburi (233), Nonthaburi (129), Pathum Thani (98), Samut Sakhon (59), Chonburi (52), Chiang Rai (45), Nakhon Pathom (35), and Songkhla (31).
- 22 provinces reported no new cases today.