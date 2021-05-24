Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 183 - 24 May 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 2,713 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 30 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,169 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 406 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 65.1% (86,100) have recovered, 0.6% (806) have died, and 34.3% (45,307) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (18,753 are in conventional hospitals and 26,554 in field hospitals).

The 2,713 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include: 206 cases in prison facilities.

1,147 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about possible exposure).

1,311 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

49 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country (this relatively large increase in cases in quarantine includes 41 returnee's from Cambodia)

The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (951), Phetchaburi (669), Samut Prakan (180), Chonburi (106), Nonthaburi (92), Samut Sakhon (43), Pathum Thani (38), Songkhla (36), Nakhon Pathom (28), and Ayutthaya (18).