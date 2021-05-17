Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 181 - 17 May 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 9,635 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 25 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,226 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 400 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 60.5% (67,200) have recovered, 0.5% (614) have died, and 39% (43,268) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (22,662 are in conventional hospitals and 20,606 in field hospitals).

• The 9,635 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

6,853 cases at prison facilities.

1,820 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).

953 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

9 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

• Between 1 April 2021 and 17 May 2021, 82,219 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 58,035 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,061 through active case finding, 375 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries, and 10,748 are inmates and officials at prison facilities. 520 cases have died.

• The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (1,843), Samut Prakan (155), Pathum Thani (146), Nonthaburi (129), Samut Sakhon (53), Chonburi (45), Songkhla (42), Nakhon Pathom (36), Ayutthaya (31), and Surat Thani (27)