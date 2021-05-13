Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 180 - 10 May 2021

SPOTLIGHT • Today, 4,887 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. Thirty two new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,209 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 406 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 64.6% (60,615) have recovered, 0.5% (518) have died, and 34.9% (32,661) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (20,451 are in conventional hospitals and 12,210 in field hospitals).

• The 4,887 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

2,835 cases at Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women's Correctional Facility.

1,439 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).

597 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

16 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

• Between 1 April 2021 and 13 May 2021, 64,931 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 51,597 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 10,164 through active case finding, 335 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries, and 2,835 are inmates and officials at prison facilities. 424 cases have died.

• The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (1,069), Samut Prakan (194),

Pathum Thani (105), Nonthaburi (78), Surat Thani (73), Samut Sakhon (57), Prachuab Khirikhan (41), Ayutthaya (39), Rayong (30), and Songkhla (27)