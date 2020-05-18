Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 18 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 18th of May 2020, three new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) bringing the total number of cases to 3,031.

• Of these, more than 94% (2,857) have recovered, about 1.9% (56) have died and about 3.8% (118) are receiving treatment.

• All three new cases had contact with previous confirmed cases. Two cases were reported in Bangkok and had contacts from the same workplace, while another case was reported in Phuket.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration highlighted that although movement within the country is allowed, travellers should stay vigilant and seek COVID-19 testing if they develop symptoms.