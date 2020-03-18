Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 18 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 18th of March 2020, 35 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 212.

• The new cases include people who are either close contacts of previously reported cases (13 people related to a boxing gym), or who are linked to places where clusters have been reported (4 people linked to a drinks venue), and 12 cases were related to other cases previously identified.

• The remaining 6 cases include one person with a history of travel to another country where infection was likely acquired and 4 people who interact with international tourists as part of their work. One case is pending further investigation.

• Of the 212 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 42 have recovered, 169 are receiving treatment in healthcare settings and one has died.

• There is now a cumulative total of 7546 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in Thailand since the COVID19 outbreak began, including 3,102 people being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.

• On March 17th Thailand’s Prime Minister announced the closure of schools, universities, sports venues, pubs and entertainment centres in the Bangkok metropolitan area, the first mass social distancing strategy implemented by Thailand to contain the possible spread of transmission