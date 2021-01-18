Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 18 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 18th of January 2021, 369 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 12,423.

• Of these, 74.1% (9,206) have recovered, 0.6% (70) have died, and 25.3% (3,147) are still receiving treatment or in isolation. No new death was reported today.

• The 369 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include o 12 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities. o 82 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Loei (1), Bangkok (13), Trang (1), Nonthaburi (2), Pathum Thani (1), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (1), Samut Sakhon (51), Ang Thong (8), Samut Prakan (2), Chonburi (1), Rayong (1). o The remaining 275 cases reported today are migrant workers (274) and in the Thai population (1) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Bangkok (5), Samut Sakhon (269), Chonburi (1). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 3,982 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 61 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (4,518), Chonburi (647), Bangkok (593), Rayong (565), Samut Prakan (315), Chanthaburi (216), Nonthaburi (154), Ang Thong (105), Nakhon Pathom (77), and Pathum Thani (74).