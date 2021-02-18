Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 18 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 150 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 25,111.

No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 95.4% (23,946) have recovered, 0.3% (82) have died, and 4.3% (1,083) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (870 are in conventional hospitals and 213 in field hospitals).

• The laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 8 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 38 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (19 Thais, 7 Burmese), Bangkok (5 Thais), Pathum Thani (3 Burmese), Maha Sarakham (1 Thai), Ayutthaya (1 Burmese), Tak (1 Thai), and Nakhon Pathom (1 Thai).

 104 cases identified through active case finding in Pathum Thani (17 Thais, 24 Burmese, 1 Laotian) and Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 60 Burmese).

• Of 142 cases acquired in Thailand, 62% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 4% in Bangkok and 35% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 18 February 2021), 20,874 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 5,727 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 14,256 through active case finding and 891 are in individuals who entered Thailand, detected through screening in quarantine. At present, 19,769 have recovered, 1,083 are receiving treatment, and 22 have died.

• Confirmed cases in the new wave in Thailand have been reported in 63 provinces.