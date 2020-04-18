Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 18 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 18th of April 2020, 33 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 2,733.

• Of these, more than 65% (1,787) have recovered, about 1.7% (47) have died, and almost 33% (899) are receiving treatment.

• Only four cases were identified in people returning from outside Thailand; likely reflecting restrictions on entry.

• A total of 11 of the new cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases; all were identified in Bangkok. Six cases either attended crowded places or had occupational exposure to large numbers of people.

• One new case was in a healthcare worker: bringing the total number to 103 (4% of all cases)

• The risk factors of the 47 cases who died are  9 had contact with confirmed cases

9 had been in crowded areas

7 had occupational risks

7 returned from other countries (Malaysia, UK, Pakistan, Indonesia)

5 had been to boxing stadiums

3 had contacts with foreigners or had been to health facilities

7 unknown

• To date, 68 of the total 77 provinces have reported cases. Twenty-seven provinces have not reported any new cases during the past 14 days. Bangkok has the highest number of cases (1,401), followed by Phuket (192) and Nonthaburi (150).

• Twenty-nine provinces have reported no new cases during the past 14 days and nine provinces have never reported cases; suggesting that transmission in almost half of all jurisdictions (38 of 77) are under control.