Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 179 - 10 May 2021
Attachments
SPOTLIGHT
- Today, 1,630 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 22 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,151 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 389 are currently receiving ventilatory support.
- Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 64.9% (55,208) have recovered, 0.5% (421) have died, and 34.6% (29,376) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (19,948 are in conventional hospitals and 9,428 in field hospitals).
- The 1,630 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include
- 301 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).
- 8 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.
- Between 1 April 2021 and 10 May 2021, 56,142 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 47,512 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 8,337 through active case finding, and 293 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. 327 cases have died.
- The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (565), Nonthaburi (158), Samut Prakan (116), Samut Sakon (85), Pathum Thani (65), Chonburi (63), Surat Thani (41), Nakhon Si Thammarat (39), Ayutthaya (27), and Chiang Mai (25).
- The 5 provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the current wave (1 April-10 May) are Bangkok (19,574), Chiang Mai (3,882), Nonthaburi (3,628), Chonburi (3,359), and Samut Prakan (3,240).