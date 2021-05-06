Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 178 - 6 May 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 1,911 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 18 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 1,073 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 356 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 60.9% (46,795) have recovered, 0.4% (336) have died, and 38.7% (29,680) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (20,937 are in conventional hospitals and 8,743 in field hospitals).

• The 1,911 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  1,749 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).  153 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).  9 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

• Between 1 April 2021 and 6 May 2021, 47,948 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 40,807 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 6,885 through active case finding, and 256 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. 242 cases have died.

• The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (739), Nonthaburi (273), Samut Prakan (143), Chonburi (76), Samut Sakhon (65), Surat Thani (53), Nakhon Pathom (47), Ayutthaya (35), Pathum Thani (31), and Chiang Mai (23).

• The 5 provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the current wave (1 April-6 May) are Bangkok (16,048), Chiang Mai (3,777), Chonburi (3,039), Nonthaburi (2,831), and Samut Prakan (2,737).