Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 177 - 3 May 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 2,041 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. 31 new deaths were reported today. In addition, 981 patients are considered to have serious illness, of which 278 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 57.7% (40,984) have recovered, 0.4% (276) have died, and 41.9% (29,765) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (21,473 are in conventional hospitals and 8,292 in field hospitals).

The 2,041 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

1,943 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).

97 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

1 case detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

Between 1 April 2021 and 3 May 2021, 42,162 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 35,584 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 6,349 through active case finding, and 229 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. 182 cases have died.

The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (675), Nonthaburi (277), Samut Prakan (161), Chonburi (153), Surat Thani (69), Chiang Mai (55), Pathum Thani (51), Samut Sakhon (45), Songkhla (27), and Nakhon Pathom (23).