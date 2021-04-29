Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 176 - 29 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 1,871 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. Ten new deaths were reported today. In addition, 786 patients are in a critical condition, of which 230 are currently receiving ventilatory support.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 55.7% (35,394) have recovered, 0.3% (10) have died, and 44% (27,988) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (21,306 are in conventional hospitals and 6,682 in field hospitals).

• The 1,871 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

1,830 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).

34 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

7 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

• Between 1 April 2021 and 29 April 2021, 34,707 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 28,688 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 5,812 through active case finding, and 207 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. 94 cases have died.

• The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (689), Samut Prakan (151), Chonburi (112), Chiang Mai (89), Pathum Thani (81), Surat Thani (46), Songkhla (46), Samut Sakhon (39), Nakhon Pathom (30), and Prachuap Khiri Khan (30).

• The 5 provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the current wave (1-29 April) are Bangkok (11,588), Chiang Mai (3,436), Chonburi (2,263), Samut Prakan (1,581), and Nonthaburi (1,494).