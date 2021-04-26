Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 175 - 26 April 2021 [EN/TH]

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 2,048 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand. Eight new deaths were reported today. In addition, 563 patients are in a critical condition, of which 150 are currently receiving ventilatory support

Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 54.9% (31,593) have recovered, 0.3% (148) have died, and 44.8% (25,767) are receiving treatment or are in isolation: (20,461 are in conventional hospitals and 5,306 in field hospitals).

The 2,048 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 1,991 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).

47 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

10 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.

Between 1 April 2021 and 26 April 2021, 28,645 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 22,816 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 5,645 through active case finding, and 184 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries.

The 10 Provinces reporting the greatest number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases today are Bangkok (901), Samut Prakan (110), Chonburi (104), Nonthaburi (97), Chiang Mai (84), Surat Thani (61), Samut Sakhon (56), Nakhon Pathom (48), Songkhla (38) and Phetchaburi (32)