Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 174 - 22 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

Today, 1,470 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 48,113. Seven new deaths were reported today.

Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 62% (29,848) have recovered, 0.2% (117) have died, and 37.8% (18,148) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (14,555 are in conventional hospitals and 3,593 in field hospitals).

The 1,470 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 1,370 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure).

 100 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).

 No cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country.