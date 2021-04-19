Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 173 - 19 April 2021 [EN/TH]

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 1,390 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 43,742. Three new deaths were reported today • Of the cases reported in Thailand to date, 65.8% (28,787) have recovered, 0.2% (104) have died, and 34% (14,851) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (14,288 are in conventional hospitals and 563 in field hospitals).

• The 1,390 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  1,058 cases detected through the routine surveillance system: (testing of people presenting at a healthcare facility for a variety of reasons, including presence of COVID-19 symptoms, contact with a case, concern about a possible exposure)  326 cases identified through active case finding: (testing of people in the community at the initiative of public health authorities).  6 cases detected in quarantine after arriving in Thailand from another country • Of the 1,384 cases acquired in Thailand and reported today, 293 were detected in Bangkok, 210 in the vicinity of Bangkok’s and 881 in other provinces.

• Between 1 April 2021 and 19 April 2021, 14,879 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 10,204 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 4,532 through active case finding, and 143 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. In this time period, ten cases have died.

• The 34 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the latest wave (1-19 April, 2021) are Lopburi (53), Chantaburi (53), Nakhon Si Thammarat (55), Buriram (55), Saraburi (59), Ratchaburi (100), Ubon Ratchathani (114), Chachoengsao (115), Lampang (119), Suphanburi (127), Khon Kaen (131), Nakhon Sawan (136), Lamphun (136), Ayutthaya (153), Phitsanulok(154), Chiang Rai (157), Surat Thani (162), Phetchaburi (164), Udon Thani (164), Sa Kaew (190), Nakhon Ratchasima (191), Rayong (192), Phuket (204), Nakhon Pathom (216), Songkhla (236), Pathum Thani (257), Samut Sakhon (369), Narathiwat (381), Samut Prakan (688), Nonthaburi (701), Prachuab Khiri Khan (772), Chonburi (1,280), Chiang Mai (2,250), and Bangkok (3,615).