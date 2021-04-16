Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 172 - 16 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• Today, 1,582 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 39,038. No new deaths were reported today. • Of the cases reported in Thailand, 73% (28,480) have recovered, 0.3% (97) have died, and 26.7% (10,461) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (9,884 are in conventional hospitals and 577 in field hospitals).. 67 cases are considered to have a clinically serious condition and 16 are receiving ventilatory support.

• The 1,582 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  5 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.  921 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases.  656 cases identified through active case finding. • Of the 1,577 cases acquired in Thailand, 312 were detected in Bangkok, 202 in the vicinity of Bangkok’ and 1,063 in other provinces. • Between 15 December 2020 and 16 April 2021, 34,801 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 13,595 from routine surveillance system, 19,751 from active case finding and 1455 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 24,303 have recovered, 10,461 are receiving treatment, and 37 have died. • Between 15 December 2020 and 16 April 2021), new cases have been reported in all 77 provinces in Thailand. • The 29 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the latest wave (1-16 April, 2021) are Nakhon Sawan (58), Surat Thani (59), Phitsanuloke (59), Chachoengsao (60), Lamphun (66), Lampang (68), Ratchaburi (69), Ubon Ratchathani (83), Phetchanburi (86), Khon Kaen (89), Ayutthaya (91), Udon Thani (96), Supanburi (96), Nakhon Ratchasima (99), Chiang Rai (106), Rayong (128), Nakhon Pathom (134), Phuket (137), Sa Kaew (158), Songkhla (162), Nonthaburi (174), Pathum Thani (188), Samut Sakhon (282), Narathiwat (330), Samut Prakan (515), Prachuab Khirikhan (625), Chonburi (855), Chiang Mai (1,749), and Bangkok (2,697).