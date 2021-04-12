Thailand + 1 more
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 171 - 11 April 2021
Attachments
SPOTLIGHT
- 985 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 33,610. No new deaths were reported today.
- Of the cases reported in Thailand, 84% (28,248) have recovered, 0.3% (97) have died, and 15.7% (5,265) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (4,683 are in conventional hospitals and 582 in field hospitals).
The 985 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include
- 5 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.
- 634 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases.
- 346 cases identified through active case finding.
Of the 985 cases, 142 were detected in Bangkok, 163 in Bangkok’s vicinity areas and 680 in other provinces.
- During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 12 April 2021), 29,373 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 10,067 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 17,877 through active case finding, and 1,429 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 24,071 have recovered, 5,265 are receiving treatment, and 37 have died.
- During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 12 April 2021), new cases have been reported in 73 provinces in Thailand.
- The 14 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the latest wave (1-12 April, 2021) are Supanburi (56), Rayong (58), Phuket (60), Nakhon Pathom (60), Nonthaburi (68), Sa Kaew (94), Pathum Thani (101), Samut Sakhon (131), Prachuab Khirikhan (193), Narathiwat (295), Samut Prakan (359), Chonburi (477), Chiang Mai (629), and Bangkok (1,431).