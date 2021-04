Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report 170 - 9 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 559 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 30,869. One new death was reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 91.1% (28,128) have recovered, 0.3% (96) have died, and 8.6% (2,645) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (2,055 are in conventional hospitals and 590 in field hospitals).

• The 559 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 401 cases were linked to entertainment venues clusters in Bangkok (82 Thais, 3 Koreans), Chiang Mai (5 Thais), Chiang Rai (2 Thais), Lampang (1 Thai), Nan (1 Thai), Phisanulok (1 Thai), Phetchabun (2 Thais), Nonthaburi (2 Thais), Pathum Thani (3 Thais), Lopburi (1 Thai), Ratchaburi (1 Thai), Samut Sakhon (3 Thais), Phetchaburi (3 Thais), Kanchanaburi (1 Thai), Prachuab Khirikhan (28 Thais), Chonburi (6 Thais, 1 Japanese), Samut Prakan (31 Thais), Rayong (3 Thais), Chachoengsao (2 Thais), Chantaburi (3 Thais), Trat (1 Thai), Sa Kaew (6 Thais), Samut Songkhram (1 Thai), Khon Kaen (5 Thais), Mahasarakam (1 Thai), Udon Thani (6 Thais), Ubon Ratchathani (6 Thais), Surat Thani (1 Thai), and Phuket (2 Thais).

 Those who came into close contact with entertainment cluster infections: Nonthaburi (3 Thais), Pathum Thani (1 Thai), Ratchaburi (1 Thai), Prachuab Khirikhan (1 Thai), Samut Sakhon (1 Thai), Chonburi (8 Thais), Sa Kaew (5 Thais), Samut Prakan (5 Thais), Chantaburi (1 Thai), Nakhon Ratchasima (4 Thais), Phuket (1 Thai)

 Not linked to entertainment venues clusters: Bangkok (40 Thais, 1 Iraqi, 1 Myanmar national, 1 Lao, 1 French), Chiang Mai (10 Thais), Nakhon Sawan (1 Thai), Nonthaburi (4 Thais, 1 Myanmar national), Pathum Thani (7 Thais), Saraburi (1 Thai), Petchaburi (1 Thai), Khon Kaen (1 Thai), Nakhon Patom (1 Thai), Chonburi (5 Thais, 2 Japanese), Udon Thani (4 Thais), Nakhon Ratchasima (2 Thais), Buriram (8 Thais), Chaiyaphum (2 Thais), Chumpon (4 Thais), Sa Kaew (2 Thais), Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 3 Myanmar nationals), Samut Prakan (4 Thais), Lopburi (2 Thais), Ratchaburi (2 Thais), Rayong (3 Thais), Surat Thani (3 Thais), Songkhla (5 Thais)

 Under investigation: Bangkok (9 Thais), Chiang Mai (1 Thai), Pathum Thani (1 Thai), Saraburi (1 Thai), Chonburi (5 Thais, 1 Japanese, 1 Chinese), Sa Kaew (3 Thais), Samut Prakan (6 Thais), Chantaburi (1 Thai), Chumpon (1 Thai), Phuket (1 Thai), Songkhla (1 Thai).

• 148 cases identified through active case finding in Bangkok (128 Thais, 1 Lao, 1 Filipino), Chonburi (17 Thais), Prachuab Khirikhan (1 Thai).

• Of the 549 cases acquired in Thailand, 9 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 226 in Bangkok and 274 in other provinces.