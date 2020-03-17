Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 17 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 17th of March 2020, 30 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 177.

• The new cases include 14 people who are either close contacts of previously reported cases (two people), or who are linked to places where clusters have been reported (eleven people are linked to a Thai boxing venue, one is linked to a drinks venue)

• The remaining 16 cases include nine who have a history of travel to other countries where infection was likely acquired and one who interacts with international tourists as part of their work. Six cases are pending further investigation.

• Of the 177 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 41 have recovered, 135 are receiving treatment in healthcare settings and one has died. 67 are imported cases, 103 are locally-transmitted cases. The source for the remaining seven cases are unclear.

• There is now a cumulative total of 7045 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in Thailand since the COVID19 event started, including 2457 people currently being actively investigated or treated. This group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.

• Cabinet approval of proposed measures to mitigate possible spread of infection are awaited