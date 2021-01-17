Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 17 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

New COVID-19 cases in Thailand, by date of reporting

• On the 17th of January 2021, 374 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 12,054. Of these: o 75% (9,015) have recovered, 0.6% (70) have died, and 25% (2,969) are still receiving treatment or in isolation.

• No new deaths reported today.

• The 374 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include: o 10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities. o 43 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Bangkok (10), Khon Kaen (2), Tak (1), Nonthaburi (2), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (1), Samut Sakhon (24), Suphan Buri (1), Ang Thong (2). o The remaining 321 cases reported today are migrant workers (198) and in the Thai population (122) and other nationality (1) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Chonburi (1), Trang (2) , Prachin Buri (1), Phatthalung (3), Rayong (2), Samut Prakan (1), Samut Sakhon (311).

This brings the cumulative total in this group to 3,707 cases.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 17th January 2021), 7,817 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 3,607 were classified as local transmission, 3,707 were detected through active case finding and 503 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 5,075 have recovered, 2,732 are receiving treatment, and 10 have died.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 61 provinces. One additional province – Phatthalung – reported new cases (3) today.

• Of the 61 provinces with active cases, 10 provinces reported more than 50 cumulative cases, 14 provinces reported between 11 and 50 cumulative cases, and 37 provinces reported between 1 and 10 cumulative cases.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (4,198), Chonburi (645), Rayong (576), Bangkok (575), Samut Prakan (313), Chanthaburi (216), Nonthaburi (152), Nakhon Pathom (97), Ang Thong (77), and Pathum Thani (73).