Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 16 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 16th of March 2020, 33 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 147.

• The new cases include 16 people who are either close contacts of previously reported cases (six people), or who are linked to places where clusters have been reported (seven people are linked to a Thai boxing venue, three are linked to a drinks venue)

• The remaining 17 cases include two who are linked a religious event in Malaysia, six who have a history of travel to other countries where infection was likely acquired, six who interact with international tourists as part of their work and three who are part of a new cluster.

• Of the 147 COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, 38 have recovered, 108 are receiving treatment in healthcare settings and one has died. 58 are imported cases, 88 are locally-transmitted cases. The source for the remaining case is unclear.

• There is now a cumulative total of 6545 Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) identified since the COVID-19 event started in Thailand, including 2465 people who are currently being actively investigated or treated.

This second group includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19 infection.

• A proposal to postpone the Songkran Holiday will be discussed in cabinet tomorrow (17th March). Other measures might include temporary closures of educational facilities, sporting and entertainment venues.