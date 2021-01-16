Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 16 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 16th of January 2021, 230 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 11,680. Of these: o 76% (8,906) have recovered, 0.6% (67) have died, and 23% (2,704) are still receiving treatment or in isolation.

• One new death was reported today.

• The 230 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include: o 21 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities. o 83 cases classified as ‘local transmission’ linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Bangkok (12), Khon Kaen (2), Chanthaburi (1), Chaiyabhum (1), Pathum Thani (1), Samut Sakhon (55), Ang Thong (6), Chonburi (5). o The remaining 126 cases reported today are migrant workers (113) and in the Thai population (13) who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Chanthaburi (1), Pathum Thani (3), Samut Sakhon (110), Chacheongsao (1), Chonburi (5), Rayong (4), Samut Prakan (2). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 3,386 cases • During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 16th January 2021), 7,443 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 3,564 (48%) were classified as local transmission, 3,386 (46%) were detected through active case finding and 493 (7%) were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 4,966 have recovered, 2,467 are receiving treatment, and 10 have died.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 60 provinces. No additional province reported new cases today. Thirty (30) provinces reported no new cases in the past 7 days.

• Of the 60 provinces with active cases, 10 provinces reported more than 50 cumulative cases, 12 provinces reported between 11 and 50 cumulative cases, and 38 provinces reported between 1 and 10 cumulative cases.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (3,863), Chonburi (644), Rayong (574), Bangkok (565), Samut Prakan (312), Chanthaburi (216), Nonthaburi (150), Nakhon Pathom (95), Ang Thong (77), and Pathum Thani (73).